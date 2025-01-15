The European country taking fake reviews seriously

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fake reviews are the worst nightmare of many restaurant and hotel owners.

That’s why officials in Italy are cracking down on them.

The country’s government on Tuesday unveiled a draft law to regulate online reviews of hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions, in a bid to stop fake or paid reviewers.

The law, which needs parliamentary approval to come into force, introduces a number of hurdles for would-be reviewers, including having to provide verifiable ID as well as proof that they visited the place they want to pass judgement on.

Reviews will have to be posted within two weeks of the visit in question and can be removed if they are untrue or, in any case, two years after they were posted. The bill did not explain who would decide if a critique was false.

The proposed law, which can be amended in parliament, will also outlaw reviews that are paid-for or sponsored via incentives - an underhand practice that is fairly commonplace.

“Today marks an important step for the protection of our businesses,” said Tourism Minister Daniela Santanche.

open image in gallery Online customer reviews for a product are displayed on a computer

Fake reviews are already illegal, but policing violations is difficult. The bill suggests giving the task of checking on reviews and handing out eventual fines to Italy’s antitrust watchdog.

The draft regulations were welcomed by some industry lobbies, although there were concerns over privacy and fears that the ban on anonymous reviews might drastically reduce the number of online comments about hotels and restaurants.

“Fake reviews are a problem for fair competition between companies because they can have a big impact on sales, and are also a problem for consumers who can be misled,” Michele Carrus, chairman of consumer association Federconsumatori, told Reuters.

“The problem needed to be addressed. It’s difficult to do it the right way, but I’m confident we can achieve that during the parliamentary debate,” he added.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Spanish police said on Tuesday they had apprehended a gang suspected of smuggling more than 40,000 tons a year of untreated urban waste from Italy to Spain.

In a statement, police said Italian waste treatment companies, which were not named, had paid smugglers over 19 million euros ($19.5 million) since 2021 to dispose of the waste, including hazardous and toxic materials.

The waste was mainly urban rubbish generated by Italian citizens, although it was mixed with other kinds of materials.