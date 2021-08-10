Italy tourists must provide proof of vaccination or negative test to access attractions

Italy now requires tourists to show a “green pass” - demonstrating proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or recovery from Covid - to access attractions and hospitality venues across the country.

Venues requiring the green pass for entry include bars, restaurants and cafes. Outdoor drinking and dining are exempt.

Green passes, which can be displayed on a smart phone or presented in paper form, are available to those who can show evidence of one of the following: being fully vaccinated against Covid-19; having tested negative for the virus within the previous 48 hours; having recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months.

Children under the age of 12 are exempt from green pass rules.

Vaccine certificates issued by other EU and Schengen area nations are valid in Italy, as are those issued by the US, Canada, Japan and Israel.

Italy does not recognise NHS vaccine certificates, leaving British visitors with no option but to complete Covid-19 tests during their stay in order to access indoor hospitality and culture and leisure attractions.

Until 30 August, travellers from the UK must isolate for five days following arrival in Italy.

At the end of this period they must take a rapid antigenic or molecular swab test and receive a negative result for release.

These rules are currently under review.

The new green pass rule, which came into force on 6 August, covers entry to the following: food and drink establishments, when customers are sitting inside; cultural and sports events; museums and other cultural institutions (outdoor settings are exempt); swimming pools, gyms, sports halls, spas, including those within hotels (outdoor activities are exempt); trade fairs and conferences; theme parks; and betting shops, bingo halls and casinos.

From 1 September the green pass will also be required on planes, ships, intercity trains and long-distance bus services.

Around 50 million of Italy's 60 million residents had downloaded the certification by late July, according to USA Today, which also reported that at Pompeii, one of Italy’s most visited tourist attractions, officials were partnering with the City of Naples to offer free Covid-19 tests during opening hours.

Gabriel Zuchtriegel, Pompeii's director general, told the newspaper: “It’s the task of those who manage a culture site to reconcile as best as possible the needs of health and public safety with our mission to be an inclusive place.”