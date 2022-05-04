Italy scraps passenger locator form

Italy has removed its passenger locator form for holidaymakers - but other travel restrictions linger on.

Updated Foreign Office travel advice for the country states: “From 1 May, travellers will no longer be required to complete a PLF to enter or travel through Italy as a visitor.”

However, travellers still need to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test result in order to enter the country. A recovery certificate from within the past six months is also accepted.

The Foreign Office states that proof of vaccination, a negative test result (PCR within 72 hours or antigen within 48 hours before arrival) or recovery certificate are needed until 30 May.

This is the date at which the Italian authorities will review the present restrictions and decide whether to drop them, rather than a firm end date. Extension of the rules is also a possibility.

If you cannot show proof of vaccination and do not want to take a Covid test, you can still enter Italy - but must proceed to your accommodation by private transport, self-isolate for five days and test on day five. If the result is negative, travellers may leave quarantine.

Italy has hung on to its Covid-related measures longer than most European destinations. Greece, Switzerland and Croatia have all dropped their remaining Covid travel rules during the last week.

Meanwhile, Spain remains closed to unvaccinated adults, with only those who can show proof of full vaccination allowed to visit - plus unvaccinated under 12s, and teens aged 12-17 who can show a negative PCR test result.

In early April, the Spanish tourist board said Spain would open up to all UK travellers with immediate effect, with unjabbed visitors able to enter with a negative pre-departure test - but quickly made a U-turn on this statement.

On the ground, Italy has eased its mask guidelines, with face coverings no longer insisted upon indoors in restaurants, bars or shops.

However, mask-wearing in other indoor settings - including public transport, healthcare facilities, theatres, cinemas, clubs and concert halls - will remain mandatory until at least 15 June.