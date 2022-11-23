Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Another picturesque Italian town has announced it will pay people who move there, in an attempt to boost dwindling population numbers.

Presicce, in the Puglia region of Italy, is enticing new residents with the promise of up to €30,000 - although, as always, there are strings attached.

Those who take up the offer must use the money to buy an empty property and renovate it.

Like other towns and villages across Italy, Presicce has numerous abandoned homes in varying states of disrepair.

The town is selling these off to new residents for around €25,000.

“There are many empty homes in the historical centre built before 1991 which we would like to see alive again with new residents,” local councillor Alfredo Palese told CNN.

“We will be offering up to €30,000 to people willing to move here and buy one of these abandoned dwellings.

“The total funding will be split in two: it will go partly into buying an old home and partly into restyling it, if needed.”

He added: “It is a pity witnessing how our old districts full of history, wonderful architecture and art are slowly emptying.”

While the details are still being ironed out, the plan is to launch the scheme in the next few weeks on the town’s website.

Presicce is in southern Puglia, the region best known for being the “heel” in the “boot” of Italy.

The town isn’t far from rugged coastline and beaches, and is surrounded by countryside.

It’s the latest in a long line of rural Italian communities who’ve sought to attract new inhabitants with cash incentives, following an influx of young people moving away to find work.

Many towns have signed up to the €1 homes scheme, whereby outsiders can buy a vacant house for the symbolic price of €1.

Rules differ from town to town, but usually prospective candidates must commit to paying to renovate the home and complete works within a certain timeframe - often three years - and to use it as their primary residence.