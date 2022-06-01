<p>Venice, Italy </p>

Venice, Italy

Italy drops all travel restrictions

Travellers can visit test and vaccination-free

Wednesday 01 June 2022
Italy has now joined a number of European countries in dropping all Covid-related travel restrictions.

From 1 June, visitors no longer need to show proof of being fully vaccinated, nor a negative Covid test if they’re not double-jabbed.

The passenger locator form had already been dropped a month prior, on 1 May.

Before the new rules came into play, travellers had to show either evidence of being fully vaccinated; a negative test; or proof of having recovered from Covid-19 within the previous 180 days.

Now that these restrictions have been scrapped, Italy joins Vietnam, Croatia and Iceland, among others, in reinstating a pre-pandemic travel experience.

The UK has also lifted all Covid red tape for incoming travellers, meaning Brits need no extra paperwork for an Italian getaway.

However, unlike the UK, Italy does still have a mask mandate in place until at least 15 June.

According to the Foreign Office (FCDO), the use of FFP2 masks is compulsory:

  • When entering Italy by plane, ferry, train or coach
  • On public transport within the country, including commercial flights, boats, ferries, interregional trains, buses, subways, cars and taxis with a driver
  • At indoor public venues such as theatres, concert halls, cinemas, live music clubs and indoor sporting events
  • When visiting healthcare facilities.

Mask-wearing is still recommended in all indoor public spaces.

“You should pay close attention to signage when travelling and carry a mask with you at all times,” reads the FCDO advice. “Children aged five and under do not need to wear a mask.”

Italy’s Green Pass and Super Green Pass – digital certificates proving a person had been vaccinated against or recovered from Covid – was also dropped in almost all settings from 1 May.

The pass was previously needed to access indoor venues such as restaurants and theatres.

The Super Green Pass remains mandated only for those visiting hospitals and nursing homes.

