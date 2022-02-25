Italy to scrap pre-travel testing for vaccinated Brits

As Italy prepares to end its Covid-related state of emergency, it has taken the decision to end pre-travel testing for vaccinated visitors from outside the EU.

Changes to Italian travel rules mean from 1 March, non-EU travellers will no longer need to show a negative Covid test result to enter the country if they have valid proof of full vaccination.

This was already the case for visitors from countries within the EU.

Meanwhile, unvaccinated arrivals can continue showing a negative Covid test result taken within 24 hours (antigen/lateral flow) or 48 hours (PCR test) to gain entry.

An order from Italy’s health minister Roberto Speranza was published on Tuesday, lifting various Covid-related government orders from recent months from 1 March onwards.

"From 1 March for arrivals from all non-European countries, the same rules will be in force as already provided for European countries. One of the conditions of the green pass will be sufficient for entry into Italy: vaccination certificate, recovery certificate, or negative test," Speranza confirmed.

The UK’s NHS Covid Pass will be accepted as proof of vaccination, and all travellers over 18 need to complete Italy’s passenger locator form.

Children under six are exempt from the testing and proof of vaccination rule and may accompany parents with the correct paperwork.

However, there is some confusion over whether Italy will stamp an expiry date on the validity of vaccination certificates for entry, following recent EU advice to do so.

France, Austria, Spain and Greece are among more than 30 countries who only recognise proof of full vaccination for a set period of time after the second or latest vaccine dose.

The time periods vary, with many stamping an expiry date of 270 days on vaccine immunity, while others opt for 150 or 365 days.

Italy has yet to declare a rule like this for border entry.

In terms of using vaccine passports on the ground, Italy recently scrapped its six-month validity period on its “super green pass” (proof of vaccination) for anyone who has had a booster jab.

“The validity of the green pass will become unlimited for those who have had three doses – or two doses and have already had Covid-19,” said a statement from prime minister Mario Draghi.

This means, if you’ve had a booster jab, you can freely use your NHS Covid Pass to get into Italian venues that require it. If you haven’t received a booster and your second jab was more than six months ago, you will need to take a PCR test every 72 hours (or an antigen every 48) while in Italy to continue gaining access to venues.

The booster rule came into effect on 7 February. It is not yet clear if the same validity period will apply to vaccine passports used for entry to Italy.

Mr Draghi told press that after the end of the state of emergency on 31 March, the use of the super green pass for entry to venues will be phased out gradually.

“We will gradually put an end to the enhanced green certificate obligation, starting with outdoor activities including fairs, sports, parties and shows,” he told reporters.