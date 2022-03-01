Italy drops pre-travel testing for vaccinated Brits

As Italy prepares to end its Covid-related state of emergency, it has today dropped all pre-travel testing for vaccinated visitors from countries outside the EU.

Changes to Italian travel rules from 1 March mean that non-EU travellers no longer need to show a negative Covid test result to enter the country if they have valid proof of full vaccination.

This was already the case for visitors from countries within the EU.

Meanwhile, unvaccinated arrivals can continue showing a negative Covid test result taken within 24 hours (antigen/lateral flow) or 48 hours (PCR test) to enter the country.

An order from Italy’s health minister Roberto Speranza was published a week ago, lifting various Covid-related government orders from recent months, effective 1 March.

"From 1 March for arrivals from all non-European countries, the same rules will be in force as already provided for European countries. One of the conditions of the green pass will be sufficient for entry into Italy: vaccination certificate, recovery certificate, or negative test," Speranza confirmed to press.

The UK’s NHS Covid Pass will be accepted as proof of vaccination, and all travellers over 18 need to complete Italy’s passenger locator form.

Children under six are exempt from the testing and proof of vaccination rule and may accompany parents with the correct paperwork.

In terms of an expiry date on full vaccination (two jabs) - which have been imposed in European countries from Austria to Croatia - Italy has set two different expiry dates on vaccine certificates: one for entry to the country and one for using it to enter venues once there.

When showing your Covid Pass to enter Italy, you need to have received your second dose of the vaccine within the past nine months - or had a booster if it’s been longer - in order to be deemed “fully vaccinated”.

When using your Covid Pass to enter certain indoor venues in Italy holiday spots (the NHS Covid Pass is equivalent to Italy’s “super green pass” for this purpose), your validity expires 180 days - around six months - after your second jab. If you have had a booster jab, your Pass is valid indefinitely for this domestic use, such as entering museums or restaurants.

If you haven’t received a booster and your second jab was more than six months ago, you will need to take a PCR test every 72 hours (or an antigen test every 48) while in Italy to continue gaining access to venues.

“The validity of the green pass will become unlimited for those who have had three doses – or two doses and have already had Covid-19,” said a statement from prime minister Mario Draghi on 7 February.

It is understood that Italy’s vaccine passport rules will likely be relaxed again on 1 April, when other health measures are removed.

“We will gradually put an end to the enhanced green certificate obligation, starting with outdoor activities including fairs, sports, parties and shows,” Mr Draghi told reporters.