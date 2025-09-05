A new vintage train will run between Rome and Siena this autumn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new vintage train service from Rome to Siena will launch in Italy this autumn.

Passengers on board the Siena Express will travel to the “soul of Tuscany” in restored “Gran Confort” carriages originally designed in the 1970s.

According to FS Treni Turistici Italiani, the train is “not just a means of transport, but a real journey into the soul of Tuscany”.

It adds: “It is a unique opportunity to slow down, connect deeply with the beauty of the landscape, and savour the most authentic essence of this region. An experience that nourishes the soul and provides unforgettable memories.”

The service will roll through the Italian countryside on three weekends this autumn – 27 September, 4 October and 1 November – departing from Roma Termini at 7.42am on the Saturday morning for arrival in Siena at 1.20pm.

Stops on the itinerary include Tarquinia, Capalbio, Orbetello, Grosseto, Montepescali, Monte Antico, Buonconvento and Monteroni d'Arbia.

Second and first class seats and private lounges on the Siena Express can be booked from €49 (£42).

An onboard bar service will serve coffee, aperitifs and local snacks in the carriage.

Last month, the operator also launched a new night train travelling to the heart of Oktoberfest from the Italian capital.

The Bavarian-themed Munich Express will travel from Rome to Munich on a 16-hour journey with beers, dancing and dining in its carriages.

The night train will operate on two dates this autumn – 26 September and 3 October – with a promise that “the party starts onboard”.

Departing Rome’s Termini station at 8pm on each Friday, return journeys begin Sunday afternoon, arriving back in the Italian capital on Monday morning.

