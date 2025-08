The Bezos effect: Why more and more Americans are getting married in Europe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Italy is increasingly becoming the destination of choice for American couples tying the knot, with tens of thousands opting for a European celebration. Among them, James Atkinson and Samantha Fortino recently marked their wedding in Florence on July 24.

Their Tuscan experience included a vineyard tour and a pasta-making class with family and friends. Mr Atkinson developed a taste for chianti, while Ms Fortino favoured Italy’s hugo spritz, a cocktail noted for its minimal risk of staining her wedding dress. This surge in popularity mirrors a decade of high-profile nuptials in Italy, most recently Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s lavish affair in Venice.

“Weddings in America can be a little too grand and a little bit too big and it ends up not really being about the couple,” said Fortino, 28, a neonatal nurse from Skaneateles, New York. “We both just really wanted something intimate and meaningful.”

Over 15,000 foreign couples wed in Italy last year, up 64% from 2019, the year before the pandemic, according to market research from the Center of Tourist Studies of Florence. Growth was led by U.S couples, who account for almost one-third of that total.

Italy was the top international destination for American couples after Mexico, according to Maryland-based wedding planning website The Knot.

For many Americans, Italy embodies the simple, beautiful romance of a bygone era. Weather is balmy and its varied landscapes, from the sea to the mountains, stunning. The food is familiar and crowd-pleasing. But perhaps the biggest driver of the recent uptick is ample opportunity for a range of outings, which together with the wedding event are alluring for those on a quest for unique, memorable moments — part of a consumer trend termed “the experience economy.”

“In the United States, everything is just more expensive for one night and we wanted to make an experience, so we did two nights here," said Atkinson, 31, who owns a concrete company. “It just seemed like way more worth it to us to do that and make a trip out of it with our family, our loved ones.”

Jeff Bezos, left, and Lauren Sanchez kiss as they leave a hotel for their pre wedding reception, in Venice, Italy, June 26, 2025.

One guest who had never visited Italy was ecstatic about the invite, and took advantage to tack on side trips, first to Venice and then with the wedding crew to Cinque Terre. Another, Gary Prochna, nearly didn’t attend because of work piling up at his paving company. He eventually came around and was floored by the venue — a 15th-century villa with a sweeping view over Florence and its famous Duomo.

“I got married in the United States and our venue was very nice. I thought — until this moment — we had the best wedding,” said Prochna, 68, adding that he now hopes his daughters will get hitched abroad.

Marcy Blum, a prominent luxury event planner based in Manhattan, said almost 90% of the weddings she plans are in Italy.

“The reason Italy is so popular is because that’s where your guests want to go,” she said. "You send an invitation that you’re getting married in Capri or Positano and everybody comes. Everybody. They want to come. Nobody cancels.”

Jack Ezon, CEO of Embark Beyond, a luxury travel and destination event service also based in Manhattan, said 60% of his company’s events were outside the U.S. before the pandemic. Today it’s almost 90%, nearly all split evenly between Italy and France.

The threat of tariffs under President Donald Trump has given destination weddings a boost. Ezon has moved six events from the U.S. to Europe this year, because people were afraid tariffs on alcohol would cause their bar bill to explode.

The boat carrying George Clooney and his wife, Amal Alamuddin, is surrounded by media and security boats as they cruise the Grand Canal after leaving the Aman luxury Hotel in Venice, Italy, Sept. 28, 2014.

The shift to destinations has benefited planners with networks across Italy and local vendors. According to Wedding Italy, the husband-and-wife team who put on the Atkinson wedding, American clients spend three times as much as Italians, due to more elaborate wedding decor and other events in their multi-day lineup.

Average spend on hometown weddings in the U.S. was $32,000 last year, according to The Knot. By comparison, foreigners' weddings in Italy cost an average 61,500 euros ($70,600) and typically have dozens fewer guests, the Center of Tourist Studies of Florence's data showed.

In the garden where the Atkinsons held their service, cypress trees swayed in the wind as the bride emerged from the chapel, beaming in her lace mermaid-silhouette gown. She walked down the aisle as speakers played the theme song to Star Wars. It was her sneaky trick to make the groom cry, and it worked like a charm.

Before the exchange of rings, before the lovebirds threw their arms around one another, their officiant said:

“Traditionally I would ask: Is there any reason why this couple shouldn't be married? But for goodness’ sake – we all flew to Italy and can’t get our points back! So instead I’ll ask: Who here approves of this union?”

Cheers all around.