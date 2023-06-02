Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Japanese airline is launching unlimited all-you-can-fly passes for just 40,000 Japanese yen (roughly £230).

Domestic carrier Starflyer is offering the month-long pass, which is valid for flights between Tokyo and the city of Kitakyushu, roughly 600 miles southwest where the airline is based, to travellers aged under 26 years old.

It is targeted at workers who commute between the two destinations, with Bloomberg suggesting that the post-Covid shift in people’s commuting habits is a driving factor. It is unclear if the pass is offered on the carrier’s other routes; Starflyer currently operate five routes to different parts of the country, with its international service to Taipei in Taiwan suspended until at least 28 October.

Older passengers need to pay a premium for the “Star Pass”– starting at 150,000 yen (£862) – but the airline is hoping that the “promotion will stimulate post-Covid business”, especially among younger people who may be struggling to afford such journeys. The company’s shares reportedly fell 11 per cent last year.

Having announced the campaign on 14 April, Starflyer claimed it has had 550 applicants for the pass, with a lottery system being used to select 90 eligible winners.

Kaito Kuroiwa, a 23-year-old from the city of Kagoshima on Kyushu Island, told Bloomberg that he had already used his pass for five round trips, planning to take a total of 10 before the pass validity expires on 13 June. He plans “to meet up with friends and travel locally”.

It’s not the first time Starflyer has tried to offer a money-saving initiative, with the airline previously offering a monthly flight subscription. The service included flights between Tokyo and Fukuoka, with rental accommodation included in the price. The service reportedly cost between 200,000 and 400,000 yen (£1,150 to £2,300) per month.

The Independent has contacted Starflyer for further comment.