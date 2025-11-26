Japan offers free domestic flights for British tourists

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Japan’s largest airline All Nippon Airways (ANA) is offering free domestic flights for British and European travellers this winter.

The initiative, which runs from 24 November to 31 January 2026, enables eligible passengers to book up to two complimentary internal flights on an international booking.

The scheme aims to reduce overtourism in popular destinations such as Tokyo and Kyoto, encouraging visitors to discover lesser-visited regions.

To be eligible for the offer, passengers must pay for a flight from Britain or Europe to Japan with ANA.

It applies to standard class flights only and passengers may have to pay tax and visa fees.

Domestic flights do not need to start and finish at the same airport, offering flexibility to see more of the country.

While the offer runs for a limited period, the actual flights can take place outside of this time.

ANA flies to over 40 Japanese destinations, including Hokkaido, Okinawa, Fukuoka and Nagasaki, meaning there’s plenty of scope for adventure.

The airline says it hopes that the scheme will “make regional exploration… easier and genuinely affordable” and enable “deeper, more sustainable engagement with Japan’s culturally diverse regions.”

The new initiative comes several months after the East Asian country established an administrative body aimed at easing the effects of over-tourism.

The body claims to serve as a cross-agency “control tower” to respond to issues such as crime and over-tourism involving foreigners, the government said.

“Crimes and disorderly conduct by some foreigners, as well as the inappropriate use of various administrative systems, have created a situation in which the public feels uneasy and cheated,” said a spokesperson.

Japan welcomed a record 36 million tourists in 2024, according to official figures.

