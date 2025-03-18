Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Japan will introduce a ¥4,000 (or about £20 ) entry fee for all four main trails of Mount Fuji starting this summer to tackle overcrowding.

Previously, only the Yoshida Trail in Yamanashi prefecture had a ¥2,000 (or about £10) fee. Now, Shizuoka prefecture will also charge for its three trails, which were previously free. Shizuoka is home to three of Mount Fuji’s four main climbing trails – Fujinomiya, Subashiri, and Gotemba.

The entry fee will charged from this summer after local authorities passed a bill on Monday, The Japan Times reported. Yoshida Trail’s entry fee will double.

Japan’s iconic mountain has seen a surge in tourists in recent years, sparking concerns over overcrowding, pollution, and disruptive behaviour by tourists.

Last year, Japan started collecting entry fees of ¥2,000 (£10) per head from people climbing the famous volcano to limit the number of trekkers to Mount Fuji. A gate was installed at the entrance to the Yoshida Trail, also known as the fifth station, on the Yamanashi side of Mount Fuji, standing at 3,776m.

The gate began collecting fees from climbers starting 1 July last year, marking the beginning of the year’s climbing season.

The implementation of this fee collection was aimed at managing overcrowding near the summit of the mountain, the Yamanashi prefectural assembly said at the time.

Climbers were required to allocate as much as ¥3,000 (or £15.60) per person for their climb, which included a voluntary contribution of ¥1,000 (or £5) dedicated to the conservation efforts of the mountain, recognised as a Unesco World Heritage site.

For the 2024 season, up until mid-September, the newly installed gate operated with limited hours also, closing at 4pm and reopening at 3am the next day.

Due in part to the new restrictions implemented last year, the number of climbers on Mount Fuji dropped to 204,316 last year from 221,322 in 2023, according to environment ministry data.

While this remains below pre-pandemic levels, officials note that “200,000 hikers is still huge”, officials say.

Natsuko Sodeyama, a Shizuoka prefecture official, said: “There is no other mountain in Japan that attracts that many people in the span of just over two months. So some restrictions are necessary to ensure their safety.”

For centuries, Mount Fuji has been a sacred site for Shinto and Buddhist pilgrims, with a shrine at its summit dedicated to Konohanasakuya-hime, the mountain’s Shinto goddess.

Last year, to deter crowds from gathering for photos, the town of Fujikawaguchiko in Yamanashi installed a large black screen along a pavement, obstructing a popular view of Mount Fuji. The black mesh screen was installed after locals grew frustrated with foreign tourists littering, trespassing, and violating traffic rules in pursuit of the perfect social media photo.

The official climbing season lasts from July to September, with over 200,000 hikers attempting the summit annually. Many make the overnight trek to witness the sunrise from the peak.

According to the World History Encyclopedia, dreaming of Mount Fuji is considered a sign of good fortune in Japan. Beyond the shrines on the mountain itself, more than 13,000 shrines across Japan are reported to be dedicated to Mt Fuji. Many feature small-scale replicas of the mountain, allowing those unable to climb the real peak to make a symbolic pilgrimage.