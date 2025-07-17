Japanese hotel offers toys their own beds, but it will cost you
The tucked-in teddies are being trialled at Toyoko Inn Osaka Dome Mae
A Japanese hotel is offering travellers tiny beds and pyjamas to tuck in their stuffed toy roommates.
The teddy bear beds are currently being trialled at the Toyoko Inn Osaka Dome Mae for an additional fee of 300 yen (£1.50).
Nuikatsu or “living with stuffed toys” is a social media trend that sees people travel to events with their nuigurumi plush toys.
A hotel representative for Toyoko Inn told J-Cast News he hoped the service would be popular with Gen Z travellers, reported The Times.
According to the Toyoko Inn website, the sleepover plan includes “a special overnight set for your Oshi merch — like plushies or acrylic stands — complete with a mini bed and tiny bathrobe”.
Travellers are also encouraged to post a photo or video of their stay on TikTok, X, or Instagram with the hashtag #推し活なら東横イン (Toyoko Inn is the place to go for your favourite idols) to receive a small gift.
The overnight set is available as a rental and has to be returned to the hotel on checkout.
Recently, a Chinese hotel was ordered to end its unusual wake-up call service that involves red pandas climbing onto guests' beds after concerns for safety and animal rights.
Lehe Ledu Liangjiang Holiday Hotel, a popular family resort in Chongqing, has been called on by the local forestry bureau to stop one of its most popular services. Many guests are attracted to the hotel solely for its red panda wake-up experience.
The service involves bringing one of the hotel’s red pandas up to a guest's bedroom in the morning, allowing the panda to roam freely around the room and climb onto the bed.
Despite the popularity of the service, the Chongqing Forestry Bureau has reportedly asked the hotel to immediately cease all close contact activities between the pandas and visitors.
For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast
