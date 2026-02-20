Japan set to ban the use of power banks on planes this spring

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Japan plans to ban the use of power banks on flights following fire safety concerns in the cabin.

According to NHK Japan, passengers travelling on domestic Japanese airlines will soon be unable to use portable chargers on board.

Travellers in Japan will also reportedly be limited to a maximum of two portable chargers per person, not exceeding 160Wh, in carry-on luggage.

Rules currently outline that battery chargers exceeding 160Wh are prohibited in carry-on baggage. Batteries under 100Wh are not restricted by a maximum number.

The move would form new guidelines under the Civil Aeronautics Act due to the risk of defective lithium-ion battery fires on aircraft.

It is the lithium-ion batteries used in power banks that have raised major concerns among airlines and aviation safety regulators due to the risks of overheating.

Last July, rules in Japan permitted the use of power banks if they remained in sight at all times, not stowed in overhead lockers.

Japan’s transport ministry is expected to introduce the new restriction on the use of batteries on board from April.

Lithium-ion powered devices will also be banned from charging using the onboard power outlets.

All lithium-ion batteries are already banned from travelling in checked luggage.

Japan's National Institute of Technology reported 123 accidents related to mobile batteries in 2024, up 160 per cent from the 47 cases in 2020.

The UN’s International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is also discussing potential rule changes on flying with power banks.

The new restrictions follow a series of incidents in which portable charger batteries have caught fire on flights.

In January 2025, South Korea’s Air Busan banned power banks in luggage in the overhead cabin after a huge fire destroyed one of its planes on the runway.

Passengers are no longer allowed to keep power banks in luggage stored in overhead cabin bins after one of the airline's planes was engulfed in flames last year.

