This is the Cotswolds pub Jeremy Clarkson bought in Burford

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fans have flocked to Jeremy Clarkson’s Cotswolds pub following a behind-the-scenes look at what it took to buy the boozer in season four of his hit TV show.

The Farmer’s Dog opened its doors last August following the success of his Diddy Squat farm and accompanying farm shop at the centre of his Amazon Prime farming series Clarkson’s Farm.

Hundreds were seen queuing outside the presenter’s new watering hole in Asthall on opening day last summer.

In May, the fourth series aired for viewers to watch Clarkson navigate the difficulties of becoming a pub landlord during a peak in pub closures across the UK.

The 65-year-old took over rural country pub The Windmill in Asthall – a “village boozer” on five acres of countryside near Burford last June.

Clarkson bought the pub near his 1,000-acre Diddly Squat Farm and Hawkestone Lager brewery for less than £1 million after a lengthy search seen on screen in season four of Clarkson’s Farm.

Described on its former Facebook page as a “stunning 15th-century vaulted barn venue with breathtaking panoramic views across rolling Costwolds” the Oxfordshire pub announced it was under new ownership on 4 June 2024.

Formerly a wedding and banqueting venue, the space held a four-star rating on TripAdvisor.

Now, a £20,000 chrome tractor is suspended from the ceiling of the new pub – courtesy of Richard Hammond.

Clarkson’s aim was that everything served on his pub’s plates be kept strictly locally sourced and produced by British farmers.

According to the pub’s website, The Farmer’s Dog is a “whole day out” with a one-stop butcher and bottle shop, bar and “outpost to grab a meaty snack when you need a refuel”.

It adds: “The pork, the beef, the lamb and the venison are all British. And so is pretty much everything else. The milk, the butter, the eggs, the vegetables and the fruit. We even cook in British oils.”

On The Farmer’s Dog menu, mains, including sausage and mash and steak pie, range from £20 to £24 and pints are poured from £5.75.

The pub also sells merchandise themed around Clarkson’s popular Hawkstone brewery.

Clarkson was surprised when Oxfordshire County Council approved plans to transform the “dogging site” that was “full of dead rats” into the “fun” village watering hole.

In April, the former Top Gear presenter faced a new showdown with planners about his pub car park - including concerns over traffic and the direction of a swinging gate.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast