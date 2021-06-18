Jersey puts England and Scotland on the ‘red list’

The Channel Island of Jersey is adding England to its “red list” of high-risk visitors as coronavirus cases soar.

Arrivals who have not been fully vaccinated must self-isolate for 10 days, during which they must take three tests.

But unlike the UK, Jersey makes travel much easier for visitors who have had both jabs.

People who have been vaccinated in the Common Travel Area (the UK, Ireland, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man) need only take a free test on arrival and go into quarantine until they receive a negative test result.

“Passengers will receive a negative result by email or text message to the mobile phone registered at pre-departure,” the government says, “on average received within 12 hours.”

If they are still on the island eight days later, they must take another test at the island’s airport.

The government of Jersey said: “From Tuesday 29 June at 0.01am, England as a nation will be reclassified as red due to rising Covid-19 case rates.”

Scotland is already on the red list, while Wales and Northern Ireland are on the island’s “green list”.

A week before the England move takes effect, an “emergency brake” update has been placed on 49 specific English areas. The Jersey government says it is because “there is evidence of very high risk through infection rates or variants of concern”.

Much of northeast and northwest England, as well as parts of the Midlands, some London boroughs, the Bristol area and Cornwall, will be red listed from Tuesday 22 June.

Anyone arriving in Jersey must declare their travel history over the past two weeks.

The move was revealed hours after easyJet announced three new routes from England to Jersey. From the second weekend in July, Britain’s biggest budget airline will fly to the island from Bristol, Birmingham and Newcastle.