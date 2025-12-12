Jet2 to offer holiday packages with Eurocamp for the first time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Families in the UK can now book flights and accommodation at popular European campsites in one package, as Jet2holidays partners with Eurocamp for the first time.

Customers will now be able to arrange a holiday for next summer at a Eurocamp site and secure Jet2 return flights as part of one booking.

Eurocamp has over 400 locations, known as “parcs”, across popular European destinations, with sites found near beaches, cities and national parks.

When booking a Jet2 package, the options are whittled down to 32 parcs across destinations such as France, Italy and Croatia.

Ross Matthews, chief marketing officer at Eurocamp, explained why there is only a curated selection of parcs for this partnership.

They were “chosen for their quality, location and strong alignment with Jet2holidays’ routes, pairing our premium outdoor accommodation with Jet2holidays’ award-winning service and flight network,” he said.

“Together, we are introducing an exciting new way for UK holidaymakers to discover Europe’s most beautiful regions.”

All set in scenic locations, from France’s Dordogne to Croatia’s Falmatia Coast, some parcs offer pools, free kids’ clubs and activities such as treetop assault courses.

Guests will be able to choose from a range of six mobile homes to suit varied budgets.

One option is a self-catering unit, some include outdoor barbecues and others have on-site dining.

The cheapest option is a “Classic” mobile home that comes with self-catering facilities, while the most expensive package is “Ultimate Plus”, the largest Eurocamp mobile home, which comes with luxury touches, outdoor furniture and wifi.

Alongside the accommodation and return flights, holidaymakers will get 22kg of baggage and 10kg of carry-on baggage each, as well as the opportunity to hire a car.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, commented on the new holiday packages: “This product signals the start of a very exciting new chapter for us, offering customers and independent travel agents even more choice when it comes to booking a well-deserved getaway.

“We know just how popular Eurocamp is, and we are very confident that its appeal, together with the perks of a Jet2holidays package, will mean that this new proposition is a huge success.”

Read more: Jet2holidays discount codes for December 2025