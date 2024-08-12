Support truly

A Jet2 plane had to make an unexpected landing after it hit a bird shortly after taking off.

Flight LS227, carrying 135 passengers and five aircraft crew, was on its way to Palma De Majorca, but was forced to turn around.

The Jet2 flight took off at around 4.39pm BST on Saturday from Leeds Bradford Airport, and was flying above Manchester before it turned around and landed back at the airport at 5.52pm, data from Flightradar24 shows.

A spokesperson from Jet2 toldThe Independent that the flight returned to Leeds Bradford Airport “as a precautionary measure”.

“The aircraft landed safely and customers were transferred onto a replacement aircraft to continue their journey,” the spokesperson said.

“We do of course apologise for the delay to the start of their holidays.”

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in an incident update that a “full emergency” was declared at 5.16pm while the plane was still in flight. It stated that "this aircraft has suffered a bird strike on number 2 engine and is suffering severe vibration - no hazards known on board”.

However, the fire and rescue service clarified to The Independent that they themselves did not declare an emergency; it was how Air Traffic Control at Leeds Bradford Airport categorised the event.

Jet2 added that the pilot of the flight did not declare an emergency and “followed procedure” on returning the plane to Leeds Bradford Airport.

Leeds Bradford Airport further clarified to The Independent that “full emergency” is just the terminology used for these scenarios.

The fire and rescue service added that the flight landed safely just before 6pm, with no injuries reported. The plane was inspected and was returned to stand.

This is not the first incident like this to occur this year. Back in March, another Jet2 aircraft, also taking off from Leeds Bradford Airport, had to perform an emergency landing after a suspected bird strike.

Flight LS217 took off from the airport heading to Lanzarote on 14 March but was diverted to Manchester Airport out of precaution after striking the bird. All passengers were transferred onto another aircraft.

