A Jet2 flight from Spain was forced to make an emergency landing at Manchester Airport on Wednesday after a “fault” was indicated with the Boeing 757-200 aircraft.

Flight LS810 from Malaga to Manchester made a priority landing at the northern aviation hub yesterday afternoon (14 August).

According to Aviation Source, cabin crew declared an emergency squawk code 7700 as the three-hour flight began to descend over Manchester.

A squawk 7700 code indicates that there is an emergency onboard the aircraft.

In this case, the “fault” was reportedly due to a hydraulic issue.

The aircraft was met by fire engines on the runway after landing and towed to the stand for passengers to deplane.

One passenger onboard told Manchester Evening News: “The pilot was extremely calm and told us that there was a technical issue and that he had asked for external help when we got to the airport and not to be alarmed if we saw flashing lights.”

A Jet2 spokesperson said: “Flight LS810 followed standard operating procedure and requested a priority landing at Manchester Airport due to a fault indication. The aircraft landed safely and taxied to stand where customers disembarked as normal.”

It’s not the first emergency landing of the summer season.

Last Tuesday, a runway at Japan’s Narita airport was closed after an American cargo plane made an emergency landing.

Authorities said the runway at the airport in Chiba prefecture was shut down after a Boeing 747 jet of Atlas Air made an emergency landing due to an issue with its hydraulic system.

“The seven crew members of the Boeing 747 were not injured, but tyres were found ruptured and the wheels damaged”, a transport ministry spokesperson said.

An Aer Lingus flight from Ireland to Spain also made an emergency landing in France after a couple’s heated mid-air brawl became violent in July.

Flight EI738 from Dublin to Mallorca was forced to divert to Nantes Airport an hour into the 2h 45m journey on 26 July.

The cabin crew declared an emergency squawk 7700 code to indicate a serious issue onboard the aircraft when they could not de-escalate the physical dispute.

