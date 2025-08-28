Jet2 announces major pricing change in huge boost to families

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jet2 has become the only UK airline to allow kids under the age of two to travel for free on its flights.

The airline announced on Friday, 22 August, that it would be enhancing its family-friendly offerings by scrapping paid flight tickets for passengers under two years old.

These young passengers will be able to travel to destinations across Europe, the Canaries, and the Mediterranean for free.

This new policy now applies to all new bookings as long as the children are still under the age of two at the time of travel.

Children under two were already able to travel for free when families book with Jet2holidays packages, but now this rule applies whether booking a package holiday or on a seat-only flight with Jet2.

There must be at least one adult per child under two on the same booking. They can sit on the lap of the adult or can book an extra seat, for use with a car seat.

Jet2 is the only UK airline without fees for under-twos. British Airways charges a percentage of the adult ticket for infants, while tickets with easyJet and Ryanair are £25.

An extra 10kg of baggage is also allowed for kids under two. While you do not get a separate bag for your infant, an extra 10kg allowance for their things can be added to their accompanying adult’s 22kg hold bag, free of charge.

Customers can also bring up to two items free of charge in the hold per child.

This can include a collapsible pushchair, pram, or buggy, a car seat or booster seat, a baby carrier or a travel cot, with the 10kg weight limitation no longer applying to these items.

Passengers can take their collapsible pushchair or buggy all the way to the plane steps or air bridge, where it will then be put in the hold before the flight is ready to take off.

The airline also announced a change to its child and infant equipment allowance, with no excess baggage fee being charged if it is placed in the hold.

Checked bags that surpass the 22kg limit are usually hit by an excess baggage fee, which is £12 per kilogram. However, the airline says that this rule no longer applies to infant equipment, like collapsible buggies and travel cots.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2, said: “As a family-friendly airline and tour operator, we are always looking at how we can make the experience even better for families travelling with us.

“By putting our customers first and making these changes, meaning that all children under 2 now travel for free whether on a package holiday or a seat-only flight, we are making travel even more accessible for millions of families.”

