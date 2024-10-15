Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Jet2 has released an update stating that “due to operational issues beyond our control” at Naples International Airport, all flights arriving at and departing from there will be carried out at another airport for one week.

The airline’s flights in and out of Naples between 27 October and 3 November will now depart from and arrive at Salerno Costa d’Amalfi Airport. These dates coincide with the October half term in England and Wales.

Jet2 offers flights to Naples from seven UK airports, including Birmingham, Edinburgh and London Stansted.

Salerno Costa d’Amalfi airport is located further south of Naples, down the coast of Italy, around 45 miles (74km) from the city. It is roughly an hour’s car journey to Naples or two hours on public transport.

Jet2 added that its booking and pre-departure systems, including ‘Manage My Booking’ and any boarding passes, will still show flights at Naples Airport, and the flight number will stay the same.

It is unclear what the operational issues Jet2 refers to are.

The Independent has contacted Naples Airport and Jet2 for comment.

