A passenger has died after falling ill on a Jet2 flight from Bulgaria to Liverpool.

The plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Cologne, Germany, after the man required medical assistance last Monday.

Flight LS3214 from Bourgas to Liverpool John Lennon departed around 1pm local time on 16 September and landed in Cologne after being almost immediately diverted.

Crew members declared an emergency after a man reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.

Despite efforts of those on board to resuscitate him, the man died, The Sun reported.

A medical team then raced onto the plane once it had landed in a remote part of the runway at Cologne, according to the Mirror.

Online flight tracking data showed after several hours at the airport, the plane eventually set off for Liverpool John Lennon at 10:17pm local time (9.17pm BST), and landed at 10.27pm.

The continued flight to the UK was postponed until later that evening.

A Jet2 spokesperson said: “We can confirm that flight LS3214 from Bourgas to Liverpool Johnn Lennon diverted to Cologne on Monday 16th September, due to a customer requiring medical assistance.

“Regrettably, we can confirm that the customer sadly passed away.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the customer’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

In January, a man was found dead inside a Jet2 plane’s toilet after fellow travellers noticed the door had been locked for a while and alerted staff.

The flight, which was supposed to be travelling from Tenerife to Manchester, was forced to land in Cork in Ireland instead.

One passenger said at the time all those on board were “very upset” by the devastating incident and accused the crew of being “dismissive”.

