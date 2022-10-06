Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man was “shocked” to find himself one of only three passengers on a recent commercial flight to Greece.

Jak Scott got an experience akin to a private jet, despite having paid just £59 for his Jet2 ticket from Edinburgh to Skiathos departing 30 September.

A regular traveller, although he’d heard of the phenomenon before, he said this was “the first time” he’d experienced a near-empty plane.

“I got served pretty much after the seat belt sign went off after take off,” he told Edinburgh Live.

Mr Scott first realised it wasn’t going to be a normal flight when he turned up to his airport gate to find almost no one else there.

Jak was shocked to find almost no one on board (Jak Scott)

When the flight’s final call came and still no other passengers had arrived, gate staff informed him that he would be one of just three people on the service.

“With today’s rising costs etc I was pretty shocked when I got on my flight to Greece on Friday as it was only myself and two other passengers onboard,” he said.

“I got to the gate early was confused why no one else was going through; it wasn’t until they did the final call I got up and went to the desk, and the service agent walked me to the aeroplane door and told me it’s only me and two other people.

“I thought it was some sort of strange joke until I entered the plane.”

Mr Scott said he found it “really bizarre” that there were so few passengers onboard, particularly given the reasonable air fare, which had set him back just £59.

Jet2 cabin crew said the dearth of travellers “could have been to do with holidays”.

It’s not the first time a plane passenger has had an aircraft to themselves.

In January, British student Kai Forsyth got a taste of the private jet life when he flew from London to Orlando, Florida - quickly realising he was the only passenger on board.

Forsyth posted two videos of the eerily quiet flight to TikTok, captioning one: “What would you do if you were the only passenger and had the plane to yourself?”

He spent the eight-hour service befriending members of the crew, stretching out in economy and marvelling at the limitless nibbles.

“They literally gave me all the snacks and unlimited food,” he captioned one video.