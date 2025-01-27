Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British low-cost airline Jet2 is offering baggage check-in the night before your morning flight at select UK airports, making those early departures a bit easier to handle.

Jet2’s ‘Twilight Check-in’ allows passengers who are flying before midday to drop bags off the evening before their morning flight at their UK departure airport between the hours of 4.30pm and 9pm.

Passengers must have already checked in online, which is available any time from 28 days to 24 hours before the flight, via its website or app.

The baggage drop-off service allows passengers to make their morning flight a little easier, by enabling them to bypass baggage check-in and breeze straight to security. The service is designed to be useful to those who live near the airport or are staying at a hotel close by.

Getting your checked-in baggage into the care of the airline the night before will not only allow passengers to beat the early morning queues at the check-in desks but will potentially allow them more time to grab a drink, peruse the duty-free and find their gate, alleviating some of that pre-flight stress.

However, Twilight Check-in is only available at 10 airports in the UK.

Some of the airports offer free or discounted, limited-time parking for customers who are dropping their bags at the airport for the Twilight Check-in, including: Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool, London Stansted and Manchester.

The other three airports, Edinburgh, Glasgow International and Newcastle, do not offer free parking but do still offer the Jet2 baggage check-in the night before your flight.

Passengers must bring passports and boarding passes of their entire party to use the service.

London Luton will become the eleventh airport to offer Twilight Check-in for Jet2 passengers for flights departing from 2 April onwards, as Jet2’s flights and holidays from this airport do not start until April.

The service can be used by passengers seven days a week, strictly for morning flights before 12pm, except over the festive period, when night-before baggage check-in will not be available for flights departing on 25 and 26 December.

Assisted travel customers can use the service, but are asked by the airline that if travelling with a mobility aid, such as a wheelchair or EMD, to check these items in on the day of travel.

There is no booking required for the Twilight Check-in, but you do need to make sure you have checked in for your flight. There's nothing to pay either – the service is completely free.

To use the service, passengers just need to visit the terminal on their boarding pass and find the Jet2 check-in desks.

It only requires one person from a party of up to six people to check in and drop off bags, which will make life a lot easier for larger families, especially those with young children.

That person will need to take along passports, boarding passes and any essential documents for each member of the party.

