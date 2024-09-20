Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent Find out more

JetBlue Airways is joining dozens of other airlines in the pre-boarding experience sector by opening its first airport lounges in a bid to compete with larger airlines and the growing rate of premium travel.

The first 8,000-square-foot lounge will be unveiled next year at John F. Kennedy International (JFK) Airport’s Terminal 5 in New York late next year, followed shortly by another measuring 11,000-square-fee at Boston Logan International Airport in Terminal C.

JetBlue said the introduction of the lounges comes amid the growing demand for premium offerings, allowing its top-level ‘TrueBlue Mosaic’ members to have access to the lounge, as well as being a benefit for members of new premium credit cards that have not yet been released.

The demand for higher-quality air travel experiences is reflected in other US airlines, such as Delta and United, reporting that revenue from premium passengers is growing faster than other areas of their companies.

The airline said they have picked JFK in New York due to the city being its home base and Boston because it is a leading carrier there.

JetBlue says they decided to open the lounges up to their most loyal customers and premium credit card members because of overcrowding and long lines, which have seen other lounges grow in popularity.

The lounge can be accessed by ‘TrueBlue Mosaic 4’ members, the top-tier of their frequent flyer loyalty programme, ‘Transatlantic Mint’ passengers, which are those who have booked business class flights, as well as the soon-to-be-introduced premium credit card holders.

Premium credit card and Mosaic 4 members will also be able to give complimentary access to an accompanying guest.

The airline will also sell day, annual, or guest passes that passengers can purchase if space is available in the lounge.

The lounges will offer a full-service bar with complimentary alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks, a coffee bar with free barista-made beverages and private working spaces with free wifi and plug outlets.

Complimentary food and “comfortable, cosy” seating will also be available for lounge users.

Jayne O’Brien, head of marketing and customer support for JetBlue told the Associated Press that the airline would consider whether to open lounges at other airports if the results are positive from JFK and Boston.

Marty St. George, president of JetBlue said: “Customers have asked for a JetBlue lounge for years and we can’t wait to unveil our take in New York and Boston.”

“Lounges have become an essential offering for the growing numbers of customers seeking premium experiences, and JetBlue’s lounges will further boost the value of our TrueBlue loyalty program as we expand our portfolio of JetBlue credit cards.

“Customers love the JetBlue experience, so we’re pulling through those thoughtful touches you find onboard our flights into the lounge experience.”

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast