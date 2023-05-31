Plane passengers ‘left without food and water’ after emergency landing, woman claims

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



A woman has claimed that around 200 passengers were left abandoned in Bermuda for almost an entire day after the aircraft landed due to a medical emergency.

In a series of videos posted to TikTok, the account @dajees.sisters1 said those travelling on a JetBlue flight from Puerto Rico to Boston were told that the plane would be making an unexpected stop en route, and that passengers were told they could leave the cabin to stretch their legs and have something to eat.

However, once they got to the airport, travellers discovered that the outlets were closed, The Daily Dot reports.

In one of her videos, the woman said: “Not only that, they locked the doors and locked us inside the airport. Nobody asked to be locked inside the airport. An hour goes by, and they tell us we was going to be there for one hour. [Another] hour goes by, and they tell us they was looking for pilots to come out there.”

The Tiktok user said her main concern was that people were unable to retrieve important items from the plane. She claimed that some passengers needed feminine products and were unable to get them, while others needed medication from within the locked plane; “one lady even asked if she could go on the plane to get her baby’s bottle and they told her no,” said @dajees.sisters1.

After being told various different reasons for the delay, the passenger alleged that the group was told “the reason that the flight attendants and the pilot wasn’t there was because they were at a hotel sleeping until the eight hours was up” – a reference to the mandatory rest period for staff.

The woman went on to complain that airport workers were “rude” by sitting behind their counters drinking while distressed passengers were left without food or water.

When the airport began to open up, the JetBlue passengers were led to one side to be “locked in,” the TikToker claims, stating that they were still unable to purchase anything from airport shops.

“I can’t even keep up with the lies. There were so many lies they told us,” she said.

“JetBlue did us dirty… We are not selfish, we’re not mad that we had to land in Bermuda because someone had a medical emergency, that was not the case.

“We [were] upset at all the stuff that came with it, all the lies that these people was telling us, lies after lies after lies.”

The Independent has contacted JetBlue for comment.

An incident report from Bermuda’s Department of Marine and Ports Services confirms that a plane with 194 passengers on board was diverted to Bermuda due to an “emergency medical condition”. It landed at 1.35am, according to the report, where it was met by an ambulance that took the unwell passenger – a 61-year-old woman – to hospital.