Eight people hospitalised after JetBlue flight hit by severe turbulence

Eight people aboard a JetBlue flight were transported to the hospital due to “sudden severe turbulence.”

JetBlue flight 1256 was headed from Guayaquil, Ecuador to Fort Lauderdale, Florida when it experienced rough skies as it “neared Florida” on Monday.

The airline told The Independent in a statement that the plane landed safely at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

According to FlightAware, the aircraft landed at around 5.30am on Monday.

Seven passengers and one crewmember were met with medical personnel and are being evaluated and treated in the hospital.

“JetBlue will work to support our customers and crewmembers,” the company wrote.

JetBlue added that the aircraft for this flight is being inspected and is currently out of service.