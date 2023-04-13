Four men escorted off plane by police after being ‘verbally abusive’

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A group of men were kicked off a flight and banned by two airlines after they were accused of being “verbally abusive” towards cabin crew and other passengers.

The four men were travelling with Jetstar from Brisbane to Melbourne when the incident occurred, reports News.com.au. The airline, a low-cost subsidiary of Australian flag carrier Qantas, requested that Australian Federal Police (AFP) meet the plane when it landed, and the men were removed.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Jetstar said that the group “appeared intoxicated, refused to follow instructions and became verbally abusive” towards those on board.

“The safety of our crew and customers is our first priority and we do not tolerate any disruptive or abusive behaviour on our aircraft,” they added.

While an investigation in underway, the passengers are unable to fly with both Jetstar and Qantas.

The AFP said that officers were called to assist with “disruptive passengers” and the four men were “compliant with police directions to disembark” before the rest of the passengers.

Nobody has been charged over the incident, the police added.

Footage filmed by a fellow passenger and obtained by Australia’s 7 News shows a number of officers entering the cabin and escorting men off.

The incident came after a warning from AFP assistant commissioner specialist protective command Alison Wegg ahead of the Easter weekend that there would be an increase in patrols and a zero tolerance approach to anti-social and criminal behaviour.

Ms Wegg specifically warned travellers to be careful how much alcohol they consumed.

“We have recently seen some disturbing and unacceptable behaviour where travellers have shown complete disregard for fellow passengers and airline staff,” she said.

“Although consumption of alcohol itself on our planes and at airports is not illegal, we are asking the public to be mindful of how much alcohol they consume. People who are unruly on aircraft should understand that this may mean they will not be allowed to travel and will impact their family holiday plans and also impact fellow passengers.”