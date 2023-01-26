Hundreds of Jetstar passengers stranded at Japanese airport for 40 hours

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Around 250 Jetstar passengers were left stranded at a Japanese airport for 40 hours when snowstorms prevented several flights from taking off.

Confused passengers were waiting for a 9pm flight to Cairns, Queensland from Kansai Airport in Osaka on Wednesday night when they say their boarding time was repeatedly delayed.

As a result, the travellers were forced to wait in the airport overnight; some on social media claimed to have been left “in the dark” about when the flight would eventually board.

The stormy weather conditions also meant that passengers were unable to leave the airport during this time.

While they waited, passengers tweeted about not knowing what was happening, saying they were “none the wiser about when we will depart” after a 24-hour delay.

One Twitter user claimed that the airport’s restaurant was shut and food options limited, posting: “Please help these stranded people at Osaka Airport @JetstarAirways @Jetstar_Japan 24 hours with just a muesli bar. Poor form!”

It’s unclear whether Jetstar provided food, drink or vouchers for the stranded group.

Passengers were told they would take off at 10am and then 12pm, but both suggested departure times were then pushed back further.

Posting an update on Twitter, one person said: “Still here - 40 hours and counting - apparently plane is ready - but now now crew for a 12pm departure.”

“Sadly - no direct communication from a Jetstar staff member in 40 hours - the airport staff have done their best to look after everyone,” they added.

In a statement shared online a Jetstar spokesperson said: “We will always put safety before schedule.

“The flight was initially delayed as a result of heavy snowfall which closed the only bridge connecting Kansai International Airport to mainland Osaka, preventing our crew getting to the airport.”

The Jetstar flight is now scheduled to leave Kansai Airport at 10am local time.

The Independent has approached Jetstar for further comment.