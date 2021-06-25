Green list travel: where to go in July

Now that the travel green list has expanded slightly to include destinations that will actually allow British visitors in, those itching to get away next month for a week in the sun finally have more choice.

But if you want to stick closer to home, there are still places in the UK where you can escape for a much-needed break.

Have a look at some of these ideas for a July holiday.

Gozo

Malta’s little sister island is sleepier than its neighbour, and delightfully so. Tucked within its indented coastline are some fabulous beaches, including Xlendi Bay. Overlooking this deep sheltered bay is St Patrick’s Hotel, which has a rooftop pool as well as gorgeous views of the sea. Mercury Holidays has a week’s B&B at this four-star hotel departing 3 July from £437.65pp, including flights, with the option to add half board.

Mallorca

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Just south of Mallorca’s capital Palma is the blissfully long Playa de Palma, where you can join the morning yoga class when you stay at Pure Salt Garonda. This sleek adults-only hotel has direct access to the beach as well as an outdoor pool, a rooftop terrace, a spa and a choice of restaurants. Booked through Tropical Sky, a week’s B&B costs from £509pp, including flights, with departures throughout July.

Scotland

Step out from Tigh Na Linn and within seconds you’re on Loch Rannoch near Pitlochry. This secluded stone cottage, available through Cottages & Castles, is surrounded by woodland and has a garden covering nearly an acre. Within its warm interior are a wood-burning stove, two double bedrooms and a single, all stylishly done and with wonderful countryside views. There’s no TV reception (although you’ll find a TV and a DVD player), nor is there Wi-Fi – just what you need for a proper screen break. A week’s self-catering from 10 July costs £1,164.

Yorkshire/Lancashire

If you have a good level of fitness and fancy seeing some of the loveliest countryside in Yorkshire and Lancashire, follow the 170-mile Way of the Roses route on this self-guided cycling holiday with Saddle Skedaddle. Over six days, you’ll cross from Morecambe to Bridlington via attractive market towns including Settle and Pately Bridge, as well as through the hills of the Yorkshire Dales and the villages of East Yorkshire. A six-day holiday departing 15 July costs from £665pp, and includes B&B accommodation, luggage transfers, maps and notes. If you’re not bringing your own bike, cycle hire costs £100 (or £165 for an e-bike).

Chester

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Enjoy the civilised pleasures of Chester from the comfort of Wood Retreat Greenwich House Apartments. Set in a handsome Grade II-listed townhouse, this smartly furnished one-bedroom flat has a shared courtyard and is handy for the walled city centre as well as the River Dee footpath and Chester Racecourse. It’s a romantic spot to return to after exploring Chester’s cathedral, Roman amphitheatre, galleries and shops in the medieval Rows. There’s parking for one car and a bike rack if you bring your own bicycles. Three nights’ rental with Holiday Cottages from 17 July costs £482.

Northumberland

(James Litston)

The wonderfully remote Northumberland coast invites slow exploration, preferably on two feet. On this four-night self-guided walking holiday with Inntravel, you’ll start in the pretty market town of Alnwick before joining the Northumberland Coast Path at Craster. Prepared to be bowled over the coast’s marvels including Dunstanburgh Castle and Bamburgh Castle, or take a trip out to Lindisfarne to discover the riches of the Holy Island. Departures run throughout July, with prices starting at £595pp. This includes accommodation, breakfast, two dinners, route notes, maps and luggage transfers, as well as a transfer to where you parked your car.

Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk