Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Another airline launches direct flights to Kabul as more visit Afghan capital

Even though the Taliban are largely isolated from the West they have successfully established bilateral relations with regional powers

Ap Correspondent
Friday 10 October 2025 11:50 BST
Etihad Airways
Etihad Airways (Getty Images)

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways is set to launch direct flights to Kabul, becoming the latest carrier to establish a route to the Afghan capital.

The airline, which recently announced a record $476 million profit in 2024, stated the new service addresses "growing demand" for travel between the UAE and Afghanistan. Starting in December, the three weekly flights aim to support "trade, travel, and community ties".

“The UAE hosts one of the largest Afghan communities in the Gulf, with around 300,000 Afghans living and working in the country, according to the Afghan Business Council,” the airline said in a statement. “The new flights will further strengthen these economic and social ties while enhancing connectivity through Abu Dhabi.”

An Emirati man takes a selfie in front of a new Etihad Airways A380 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)
An Emirati man takes a selfie in front of a new Etihad Airways A380 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Other international carriers flying direct to Kabul include Turkish Airlines and FlyDubai.

The oil-rich UAE has forged close ties with the Taliban-led government of Afghanistan in recent years.

In June 2024, the Emirati leader, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, met a top official and Cabinet member, Sirajuddin Haqqani, who had a U.S. bounty on his head over his involvement in an attack that killed an American citizen and other assaults.

Afghan children sit on a concrete bench at a hilltop, amid telecom shutdown across the country, in Kabul
Afghan children sit on a concrete bench at a hilltop, amid telecom shutdown across the country, in Kabul (REUTERS)

A few months later, the UAE accepted the credentials of a Taliban government ambassador.

Even though the Taliban are largely isolated from the West, due to their restrictions on women and girls, they have successfully established bilateral relations with regional powers.

In July, Russia became the first country to recognize them as the legitimate government of Afghanistan. And, on Friday, India said it was upgrading its technical mission in Kabul to a full embassy.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in