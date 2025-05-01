Threat of war with India leaves a Pakistani tourist spot deserted

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The idyllic Neelum Valley in northern Pakistan, typically bustling with 300,000 summer tourists drawn to its breathtaking landscapes, now stands deserted. The escalating tension between Pakistan and India following a deadly attack in the Indian resort town of Pahalgam has cast a long shadow over the valley's tourism industry.

Last week's attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, has significantly amplified the existing friction between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. India has pointed fingers at Pakistan for the incident, an accusation that Pakistan vehemently denies. This exchange of accusations has created an atmosphere of uncertainty and fear, driving tourists away from the once-popular destination.

Neelum Valley's precarious location, less than two miles from the Line of Control – the de facto border dividing the contested Kashmir region – further exacerbates the situation. Its proximity to the border makes it particularly susceptible to any potential military action, adding another layer of concern for potential visitors.

The valley's vulnerability has transformed it from a haven of tranquility into a region gripped by anxiety, highlighting the devastating impact of geopolitical tensions on local communities and their livelihoods.

open image in gallery Local residents walk through the main bazaar of Chakothi, near Line of Control, the de facto border dividing Pakistan and Indian Kashmir, some 61 kilometers (38 miles) from Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan controlled Kashmir, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Roshan Mughal) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Hotel owner Rafaqat Hussain said Thursday the crisis has hit the tourism industry hard. “Most tourists have left and returned to their cities because there is a risk of war."

Authorities in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir temporarily shuttered dozens of tourist resorts following the attack as a precaution.

No such order has come from Pakistani authorities. Bazaars in the Pakistani border town of Chakothi were open for business, although people were concerned.

“First of all, our prayer is for peace, as war always affects civilians first,” shop owner Bashir Mughal told The Associated Press, saying he would fight alongside the army in the event of conflict.

open image in gallery Paramilitary soldiers frisk a car at a checkpoint at Wagah, a joint border crossing point on the Pakistan and India border, near Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, May 1, 2025.(AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Pakistan used to help residents to build bunkers near their homes during periods of intense cross-border firing. But the population has grown and some homes lack shelters. “Local casualties could be devastating if war breaks out,” Mughal warned.

Saiqa Naseer, also from Chakothi, shuddered at the childhood memories of frequent firing across the border. “Now, as a mother, I find myself facing the same fears,” she said.

She remembered Indian shells striking the picturesque valley hen the two countries came close to war in 2019. She has a bunker at her home.

“If war comes, we will stay here. We won’t run away,” she said.