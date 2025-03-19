Luxury cruise wars intensify as Four Seasons poaches celebrity Captain Kate McCue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four Seasons Yachts, a new venture from the land-based hotels and resorts group, has stolen a march on rivals by poaching the highest-profile captain in the cruise industry: Kate McCue.

Captain McCue is the closest the cruise industry gets to a rock star. The 47-year-old Californian began her career with Disney Cruise Line as third mate and progressed rapidly via Royal Caribbean to become the first female captain of a “mega-ship” with Celebrity, part of the Royal Caribbean group.

The captain has built up a huge social media profile, including over one million followers on Instagram.

She posted: “Thank you for the warmest of welcomes, @fourseasons.”

In command: Captain Kate McCue ( Four Seasons )

Captain McCue commanded a series of ships, most recently Celebrity Beyond, before stepping down last month after a decade at the helm.

But when Four Seasons Yachts begins carrying passengers win January 2026, Captain McCue will be the inaugural commander of Four Seasons l.

The vessel, built by Fincantieri in Ancona, Italy, begins sailing in the Caribbean in January 2026. She will carry 180 passengers, with a similar number of crew.

Rainer Stampfer, president of global operations for Four Seasons, said: “Captain Kate McCue is the ideal leader to helm Four Seasons I as we embark on this exciting new chapter in luxury yachting.

“Her passion for hospitality, commitment to excellence, and trailblazing leadership align perfectly with our vision to reimagine the yachting experience."

Captain McCue said: “This role is both an incredible honour and an exciting opportunity to shape the Four Seasons Yachts experience from the very first voyage.

“I look forward to doing what I love most – connecting with guests, leading an exceptional crew, and engaging with local communities.”

Leading hotel brands including Aman, Four Seasons, Orient Express and Ritz-Carlton are moving into the cruise business, with ultra-luxury yachts aimed at luring high-spending guests on to the water.