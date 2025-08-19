Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Virgin Atlantic flight attendant was found to be four times over the legal alcohol limit when she reported for duty, having crashed her car en route to Heathrow Airport, a court has heard.

Kathryn Scott, 44, had consumed wine the night before and was subsequently removed from a plane at Heathrow. Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court heard that the cabin crew member crashed her black Hyundai at a roundabout, abandoning the vehicle before a member of the public drove her to work.

Flight schedules show the plane was going to Antigua via Barbados.

Scott appeared at court on Tuesday wearing a black jacket and trousers, where she denied a single charge of performing an aviation function when over the alcohol limit on June 12.

After her crash was reported to the police, she was removed from the plane until officers arrived, the court heard.

Scott admitted to being in an accident and said she had two glasses of wine eight hours before the flight.

A test showed she had 91 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, more than four times the 20 milligram legal limit for flight attendants in the UK.

Magistrates were told she has been diagnosed with a liver condition, which means she may not be able to break down alcohol in the usual way.

She also blames the crash on a fault with her car’s steering, the court heard.

Scott, of Ottershaw, Surrey, was bailed to appear at the same court for trial on December 11.