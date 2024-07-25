Kayak reveals the cheapest last-minute trips for Brits this August

Support truly

As the summer holidays drizzle into action Brits will be looking to escape the dreary UK weather without breaking the bank – and those looking for a last-minute holiday in Europe are in luck.

According to data from Kayak, destinations in France, Italy and Spain are among the best-value flights to take this August.

The travel search engine revealed the top 10 destinations for affordable summer flights for under £200pp based on flight searches made in June for economy, return tickets departing between 1 July and 31 August.

Jetting off to Dublin for £87 topped the list as the best-value return flight on average, even with a £30 increase in comparison to the same flight in August 2023.

Big-hitting capitals, Paris, Copenhagen, Milan, Amsterdam, Barcelona and Berlin followed, all with return journeys under £150pp in the peak travel season.

The Spanish holiday hotspots of Ibiza and Palma de Mallorca also made the low-cost list with flights costing an average of £176 and £186 respectively.

As for the destinations with the biggest price drops from last year, flights to Istanbul cost 22 per cent less in 2024 closely followed by Hong Kong (19 per cent) and Marrakech (18 per cent).

Rachel Mumford, Kayak travel expert, said: “Our data reveals that it’s not too late to get away this summer, with August still presenting an ideal time for travellers to explore popular destinations without stretching their wallets.”

The top 10 value flights in August:

Dublin, Ireland – £87 average return flight Paris, France – £124 average return flight Copenhagen, Denmark – £130 average return flight Milan, Italy – £142 average return flight Amsterdam, Netherlands – £146 average return flight Barcelona, Spain – £146 average return flight Berlin, Germany – £149 average return flight Ibiza, Spain – £159 average return flight Palma de Mallorca, Spain – £176 average return flight Rome, Italy – £186 average return flight

For more travel news and advice listen to Simon Calder’s podcast.