British tourist named after fatal fall from balcony in Malta

The 25-year-old fell from a balcony at the Cavalieri Art Hotel in St Julian’s on the east of the island

Joanna Whitehead
Monday 14 July 2025 10:06 BST
Kieran Thomas Hughes from Gwynedd in Wales died in the early hours of 11 July
Kieran Thomas Hughes from Gwynedd in Wales died in the early hours of 11 July (Handout)

A British tourist who died after falling from a hotel balcony in Malta has been named by police.

Kieran Thomas Hughes from Gwynedd in Wales fell from a balcony at the Cavalieri Art Hotel in St Julian’s, a town on the east of the island, in the early hours of Friday morning (11 July).

Emergency services attended but the 25-year-old died at the scene.

His father, Alan Hughes, said the family was grateful for kind messages they had received but asked for privacy.

He added that the family were awaiting further information from Malta Police, which is undertaking the investigation.

Mr Hughes said that Keiran, who had a twin brother, worked as a software engineer and had “a promising career ahead of him”.

The Cavalieri Art Hotel in St Julian’s, where Mr Hughes fell to his death
The Cavalieri Art Hotel in St Julian’s, where Mr Hughes fell to his death (Google Map)

A spokesperson for the British Foreign Office confirmed they are in touch with the local authorities following Kieran’s death.

Siân Gwenllian, the Welsh Senedd member for Arfon, said: “News of the death of a 25-year-old man from Gwynedd in Malta is truly devastating.

“The pain his family must be experiencing is unimaginable.

“My thoughts, and those of the people of Gwynedd, are with them in their grief.”

