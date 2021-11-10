Four kittens stow away on cargo plane from Singapore to Hong Kong

Baggage handlers at Hong Kong airport had an adorable surprise on Saturday when they discovered four tiny kittens who had climbed aboard a cargo flight.

The furry stowaways - two white kittens and two black - had survived the 2,500km, nearly four-hour journey unharmed.

Staff found them just before 9pm on the aircraft, operated by Singapore Airlines, and notified police, who contacted Hong Kong’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD).

There were initial fears from animal rights groups that the cute hitchhikers would be put down - the AFCD can be strict about allowing stray animals into the country, due to fears about rabies.

Organisers of the Facebook group Catching Cats and Shadows started an online petition pleading with authorities to hand them over to an animal charity.

“Although the four kittens have not been quarantined, Singapore is not an area affected by rabies. The AFCD can give the four cats to animal protection groups to arrange for adoptions after quarantine," the group urged the department.

The kittens have now been put into feline quarantine, with authorities confirming that they’ll be put up for adoption at the end of it.

The AFCD reported that all four kittens were in good health and would undergo a full veterinarian check-up in due course.

“Upon completion of the quarantine and investigation, adoption will be arranged through partnering animal welfare organizations according to the condition of the cats,” said the department.

The foursome are some of the cuter uninvited creatures to be found aboard a flight - one man recently filmed a large tarantula being removed from the cabin on a passenger jet from Mexico to Brazil, prompting hundreds of astonished comments from arachnophobes on social media.