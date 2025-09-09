Airline to cancel 100 flights on Wednesday as ground crew strike
European airlines have struggled this summer with the fallout of strikes, causing delays across the continent
KLM will cancel 100 flights on Wednesday, impacting 27,000 passengers, following an announcement of a two-hour strike by ground crew.
A spokesperson for the Dutch arm of Air France KLM confirmed the plans, which were first reported by Dutch News Agency ANP.
The disruption highlights the broader challenges faced by European airlines this summer, with strikes causing widespread delays across the continent.
Budget carrier Ryanair said it was forced to cancel multiple flights in July tied to French air traffic control strikes.
KLM reached an agreement with some labour unions last week, but ongoing labour disputes on a collective agreement continue, as the two unions that were not part of the deal said they would move forward with strike action.
A two-hour strike by ground staff is planned on Wednesday morning, followed by a four-hour strike next Wednesday, September 17, also in the morning.
Flight cancellations can have knock-on effects for the entire flight schedule, causing delays and challenges for the aviation system.
