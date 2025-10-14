Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Africa’s Kruger National Park could change names as local politicians debate the future of the game reserve.

The popular safari spot, home to the big five, is a pillar in South Africa’s tourism industry, attracting nearly one million visitors each year.

In 1926, the wildlife sanctuary, originally the Sabi Game Reserve, was renamed to honour the former president of the South African Republic, Paul Kruger.

Kruger is a controversial figure seen by some as a symbol of resistance against British colonialism and others as a reminder of the country’s racist past.

Representatives from the South African opposition party Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) put forward a proposal in the Mpumalanga province legislature to change Kruger's name in September, reported BBC News.

Several South African cities, towns and roads have been issued with new names since the end of apartheid in the early 90s and the formation of a democratic government in 1994.

According to BBC News, the EFF group say renaming the park would remove its racist connotations.

EFF representative Rhulani Qhibi reportedly said in a speech: “How do we celebrate our heritage as South Africans when we still have our beautiful national parks named after the architect of apartheid, Paul Kruger,” reported the outlet.

The EFF originally suggested the name Skukuza, “he who sweeps clean” in the Tsonga language, as an alternative name for the Kruger National Park.

However, the nickname given to the park's first warden, James Stevenson-Hamilton, was actually due to his role in driving away the Black communities that lived on the land in its early days.

Collen Sedibe, the EFF leader in Mpumalanga, admitted the group had made a mistake, reported South African publication Sunday World.

“We are still engaging with the land claimants at Kruger National Park and the people who were staying there because they said Skukuza is not the right name. He was the man who kicked them out of the park,” said Sedibe.

Afrikaner lobby group AfriForum called the EFF proposal “cheap politics and proof that political power-hunger in the province outweighs informed or responsible decision-making”.

AfriForum's Marais de Vaal said: “It will likely confuse international tourists and ultimately damage the country’s reputation as a tourist destination – all while SANParks faces major conservation challenges. The only conclusion that can be drawn is that an effort to change the park’s name is a conceited attempt to gain political advantage.”

AfriForum added that it will oppose all attempts to change the name of the national park.

According to South Africa’s Department of Culture, Sport and Recreation, the motion reflects a political position but “does not override or substitute the official naming process”, spokesperson Sibongile Nkosi told Sunday World.

“The Mpumalanga Provincial Geographical Names Committee (PGNC) acknowledges the motion passed by the provincial legislature. However, we emphasise that no formal application for the renaming of Kruger National Park has been submitted to the PGNC at this stage,” said Nkosi.

Kruger Lowveld Chamber of Business and Tourism CEO Linda Grimbeek called the park motion “a joke”.

She said per Sunday World: “We never thought anyone would submit such an unresearched proposal.

“Kruger Park is an iconic destination. If you go anywhere overseas and speak to people, they will know Kruger before they know anything else about South Africa. To change the name of such an iconic place would be nonsensical.”

The proposals will go through an extensive legal process managed by the South African Geographical Names Council (SAGNC), which could lead to a public consultation.

