Countries including Uganda, Haiti, Tunisia and the Dominican Republic have been added to the Northern Ireland red list, which mandates 11 nights of hotel quarantine.

Eritrea, Kuwait and Mongolia have also been added in the latest red list reshuffle.

The changes from the NI government’s latest travel traffic light reshuffle will come into effect from 4am on Wednesday 30 June.

They join countries including holiday hotspots the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Turkey in the list of high-risk countries.

The Independent understands that the list aligns with the DfT’s categorisation.