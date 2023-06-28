Labour MP vows not to return to Florida while state is ‘run by bigots’

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A senior Labour MP has vowed not to return to Florida “as long as it is run by bigots” after a senator warned socialists to stay away from the state.

Florida Senator Rick Scott – who was the state’s governor until 2019 – had tweeted a video message in which he says people with left-wing views are “not welcome in the Sunshine State”.

The video is headlined: “I’m warning socialists and communists not to travel to Florida. They are not welcome in the Sunshine State.”

In the message, the Republican politician says: “Senator Rick Scott here. Let me give you a travel warning. If you’re a socialist, communist, somebody that believes in big government, I would think twice. Think twice.

“If you’re thinking about taking a vacation or moving to Florida. We’re in the free state of Florida. We actually don’t believe in socialism.” The message then becomes rather garbled, with Senator Scott saying:

“We actually know people and we – some people – I’ll say lived under it, we know people lived under socialism.

He continues: “It’s not good. It’s not good for anybody.

“So, if you’re thinking about it, if you’re thinking about coming to Florida and you’re a communist or you’re a socialist or communist, think twice.”

The senior Labour MP and former cabinet minister, Ben Bradshaw, responded with a tweet of his own: “Don’t worry, once had a lovely holiday in #Florida #Miami but won’t be coming back as long as it’s run by bigots.”

The senator’s video message marks an intensification of a campaign Mr Scott launched in May, with what he called a “formal travel advisory for all socialists visiting the state of Florida”.

It read: “Florida is openly hostile toward socialists, communists, and those that enable them. Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by socialists and others who work in the Biden Administration.”

“Let me be clear – any attempts to spread the oppression and poverty that socialism always brings will be rebuffed by the people of Florida.”

Mr Bradshaw, who is MP for Exeter, told The Independent: “It’s getting rapidly worse. Gay friends of ours and many others are moving out of Florida and other Republican states.”

The Independent has contacted Senator Scott’s office to ask if the warning is aimed at Europeans who have voted for the Labour Party or Germany’s SPD, and for advice for socialists who have already booked summer holidays in Florida.

In 2022, over 1.1 million British travellers visited Florida. Numbers for this year are expected to be significantly higher.