Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travellers headed for Lanzarote this Easter may have their holiday plans dampened after heavy rainfall and flooding swept the island last weekend.

Storm Olivier struck the popular Canary Islands last Wednesday, sending intense rain and thunderstorms across the Spanish archipelago well into Saturday.

According to the Island Emergency Consortium, Lanzarote tourist towns Costa Teguise, San Bartolomé, and Arrecife on the east coast were worst hit, with emergency services being called out to more than 200 incidents.

Tui cancelled some Lanzarote holidays “due to the lack of alternative accommodation on the island”, while Jet2holidays was also forced to cut a small number of trips as a result of “the severe weather conditions”.

Lanzarote Airport is now operating as usual, and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office is not advising against travel to the island. But is it safe to go, and what are your rights if you have a trip booked? Here’s everything we know.

Read more: Sun-drenched hotspot hit with snow ahead of Easter in ‘danger’ warning for Canaries tourists

What is happening in Lanzarote?

Torrential rain drenched Lanzarote last week, leaving hotels, homes and roads in the tourist hotspot flooded.

Footage shows cars submerged on waterlogged roads, streams turned into dangerous rapids, and homeowners using buckets to remove water from their houses after as much as 60 litres of rain fell in two hours on Saturday (12 April).

open image in gallery Hotels, homes and roads in the tourist hotspot flooded this weekend ( MIKE HALLET via REUTERS )

What is the latest Foreign Office travel advice?

The latest advice from the Foreign Office (FCDO) says: “Heavy rainfall and flooding in Lanzarote occurred over the weekend. Journeys may be affected. If you are in Lanzarote or travelling to Lanzarote, follow the advice of the local authorities and monitor local weather updates.”

The FCDO warned travellers on Sunday (13 April) that flooding had impacted services on the island, with some hotels without power and roads affected by mud.

It said that Costa Teguise, San Bartolomé, and Arrecife had been particularly affected.

General FCDO flooding advice for Spain says: “Flash flooding can cause travel disruption and damage to property and infrastructure. Check weather warnings from Spain’s meteorological office (AEMET) before travel and follow the advice of the local authorities.”

What does the Canary Islands government say?

The Canary Islands government ended the state of emergency in Lanzarote – declared on Saturday – at 7am on Sunday.

“Following the end of the flooding caused by rain on April 12 in the municipalities of Arrecife, Teguise, and San Bartolomé on the island of Lanzarote, the island emergency situation has ended,” it said in an update.

Authorities confirmed that there have been no reported injuries.

What about the other Canary Islands?

Holiday islands Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura seem to have been spared from the worst of the storm.

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) predicts “a low probability of light rain” on the Canary Islands today (15 April).

open image in gallery The Canary Islands government ended the state of emergency on Sunday ( EPA )

Can I cancel my holiday or flight for a refund?

The Foreign Office has not issued a warning against travel due to the flooding, so there will be no exceptional circumstances allowing for a full refund on cancelled trips.

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim travel insurance due to safety concerns unless Foreign Office advice changes.

The terms for cancelling your trip depend on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you wish to postpone. Some travel insurance policies will include natural disaster cover for an event that prevents you from reaching your holiday destination – speak to your insurer to find out your rights.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast