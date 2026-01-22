Retired teacher left in coma after contracting disease from water during TUI holiday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A retired primary school teacher nearly died after contracting Legionnaires’ disease during a £2,000 holiday to Gran Canaria.

Juliet Leith from Maidstone spent 12 days in the ICU after developing flu-like symptoms, joint pain and breathlessness while staying at a four-star TUI hotel.

The 58-year-old spent four days in an induced coma, and her daughters flew out to be by her bedside after being told she might not pull through.

Juliet had been staying at the TUI BLUE Suite Princess in Playa Taurito when she became ill and was admitted to a nearby hospital after developing severe pneumonia.

Upon her admission on September 26, 2025, she tested positive for Legionnaires’ disease.

According to NHS England, Legionnaires' disease is a lung infection you can get from inhaling droplets of water from things like air conditioning, hot tubs or baths and showers that are not used often. It's uncommon, but it can be very serious.

Despite initial treatment, her condition deteriorated, and Juliet was placed in an induced coma for four days, with doctors warning her two daughters - Jenny Gower, 38, and Josie Leith, 34 – that she may not survive, prompting them to fly from the UK to be by her side.

open image in gallery The TUI BLUE Suite Princess in Playa Taurito ( Google/Cover Images )

A TUI spokesperson said the firm was sorry to hear about Ms Leith’s circumstances but said it was unable to comment due to it being a legal matter.

Juliet, a retired primary school teacher, said: “I have very vague memories of being in hospital and I didn’t realise how serious things were until I woke up and was told I’d been in an induced coma for four days.

“That was a huge shock. I couldn’t believe how close I’d come to dying – later the doctors told me my chances of survival were only around 20% and the initial treatment hadn’t worked.”

The mum-of-two spent 12 days in the ICU before she had recovered enough to return home.

Upon landing at Gatwick Airport, Juliet was immediately transferred to Maidstone Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

After receiving ongoing care, she has now been discharged and referred to a respiratory consultant. Juliet continues her recovery as an outpatient under specialist supervision.

Juliet has now instructed serious injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate how she fell ill with Legionnaires’ disease on her holiday, which cost her more than £2,000 and was booked through tour operator TUI UK Limited.

As part of its investigation, the firm would like to hear from anyone who became ill while staying at the TUI BLUE Suite Princess in Gran Canaria.

Juliet arrived at the resort with her sister, Maureen, on September 18, 2025.

On September 22, she began to suffer flu-like symptoms and was admitted to the hospital four days later.

open image in gallery Juliet Leith spent 12 days in the ICU after developing flu-like symptoms, joint pain and breathlessness while staying at a four-star TUI hotel ( Irwin Mitchell LLP/Cover Images )

“When I first started feeling unwell, I thought it was just flu or maybe Covid. Legionnaires’ disease never even crossed my mind,” Juliet added.

“You never imagine something like this happening to you, especially on holiday.

“The hardest part was knowing my children had seen me like that. Even now, I’m still missing chunks of memory and trying to process what happened.

“I never imagined Legionnaires’ could be so serious, and I believe there needs to be more awareness of its symptoms and how dangerous it can be.

“Only after my diagnosis did I learn that simple steps like running showers and checking air conditioning units can help prevent Legionnaires’.

“I know I’m one of the lucky ones. Now, I just want answers and hope that by sharing my experience, we can stop others from finding themselves in the same situation.”

Symptoms of Legionnaires’ include shortness of breath, a high temperature and chest pain or discomfort, particularly when breathing or coughing.

Jatinder Paul, the expert international serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Juliet, said: “Juliet’s near-death experience must have been terrifying.

“Public buildings like hotels often have complex water systems, so strict precautions are essential to stop the bacteria that cause Legionnaires’ disease from developing.

“Nothing can undo what Juliet and her family have endured, but we are committed to getting her answers and specialist support.”

A TUI spokesperson said: “We are sorry to hear about Ms Leith’s circumstances as we want customers to have the best possible holiday experience.

“As this is a legal matter, we are unable to comment at this stage.”