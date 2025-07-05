First look at the world’s largest Legoland resort built with 85 million bricks
Lego man Dada welcomed visitors to the new Legoland resort in Shanghai
A colossal Lego figure, named Dada, greeted visitors to the newly opened Legoland resort in Shanghai.
Dada, who stands at over 26 metres (85 feet) tall, is a fittingly huge welcome to the resort - which is the biggest Legoland in the world.
Opening its doors on Saturday, the Shanghai resort marks China's inaugural Legoland.
It is constructed from an astonishing 85 million Lego bricks.
Its development was a collaborative effort between Merlin Entertainments, the LEGO Group, and the Shanghai government.
Among the main attractions in the resort is Miniland, which replicates well-known sights from across the world using Lego bricks.
It features sights from across China like Beijing's Temple of Heaven and Shanghai's the Bund waterfront.
There's also a boat tour through a historical Chinese water town built with Lego bricks.
On opening weekend, visitors were greeted by performances featuring Legoland characters.
Tickets range from $44 (319 yuan) to $84 (599 yuan).
Earlier this year in the UK, Fiona Eastwood was appointed the new boss of Merlin Entertainments, the company behind Legoland.
She took on the job ahead of a number of key launches, including the Shanghai resort and a standalone Peppa Pig theme park in the US.
Ms Eastwood said it was “an honour” to take on the job.
“My task, as chief executive, is to lead Merlin to new heights, with a focus on performance, creativity, operational excellence and guest experience,” she said.
Last year, a number of British Olympians and Paralympians were reimagined in brick form at Legoland to wish them good luck ahead of Paris 2024.
Three model makers used 2,024 Lego bricks over 60 hours to create the exhibit, entitled Going for Gold.
The creation included wheelchair racer Hannah Cockroft with the Arc de Triomphe and the Eiffel Tower, heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson holding a javelin outside the Louvre and Tom Daley knitting on a diving board.