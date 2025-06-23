Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British tourist is in intensive care after catching a serious lung disease while on holiday in Greece.

Donna Jobling from Hull was on an all-inclusive holiday on the Greek island of Crete when she fell ill on 6 June.

Her condition continued to worsen over the next two days and she was admitted to hospital in Heraklion.

The 57-year-old had caught Legionnaires' disease, a lung infection you can get after inhaling droplets of water from things like air conditioning or hot tubs.

A doctor told Ms Jobling’s husband, Sid, that her lungs were quickly shutting down, then she was put into an induced coma.

She and her husband had been travelling with easyJet holidays. "We're so sorry to hear that Ms Jobling is unwell, and we're continuing to support her and her family in every way we can," a spokesperson for the holiday provider said.

While it is not confirmed that the hotel is the source of the infection, as a precaution customers were moved out and have been provided alternative hotel accommodation. Those planning to stay in the hotel over the next four weeks have also been given alternative options.

As well as moving other customers out of the hotel, easyJet Holidays said it has been in touch with customers who have recently returned home from the hotel.

"Our customers' safety and wellbeing is our top priority, and we'll continue to do all we can to support them,” the spokesperson said.

The hotel where Ms Jobling fell ill is currently working with local health authorities on the island.

“Donna has an abundance of loving family and friends who just want to get the chance to go over there to support her and Sid, who is currently there alone and has been for two weeks,” a GoFundMe fundraising page for Ms Jobling says.

The fundraiser, organised by Ms Jobling’s niece, has raised £510 out of an £1,200 target as of Monday morning.

It added: “We really don't know what the outcomes can be at this point, with very little good news from doctors. Anything will help at this hard time; we just need people there to support them.”

Ms Jobling has been in the intensive care unit in critical condition since 11 June.

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said it is supporting the family and is in contact with the local authorities.

After Ms Jobling was hospitalised, the Greek health ministry issued a statement to hoteliers in Crete to "raise awareness among all those involved in monitoring the quality of water for human consumption especially with regard to Legionella".

The disease is uncommon, but it can be very serious. It is unclear what caused the infection, but you can usually contract the illness by inhaling tiny droplets of water containing bacteria.

The disease tends to be caught in places like hotels, as well as hospitals and offices, where bacteria have got into the water supply.

Symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain or discomfort, a high temperature and flu-like symptoms.

An emergency alert has also been issued on the island by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control following the diagnosis.

