Lindblad Expeditions launches explorer programme and half-price child cruise fares

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions is looking to foster the next generation of explorers by offering reduced child fares and a new kids’ programme on its expedition cruise ships.

The expedition cruise line has rebranded its National Geographic Global Explorers youth engagement programme under a new name, National Geographic Explorers in Training.

First developed and launched in 2017 in conjunction with National Geographic Education, the programmes are led by a certified field educator and supported by expert staff, including National Geographic photography experts, undersea specialists, and naturalists.

Children can take part in hands-on activities designed to inspire curiosity and environmental stewardship while on board.

Each young traveller receives a region-specific field notebook to fill with discoveries and will get a commemorative patch and certificate celebrating their achievements at the end of the cruise. Activities will depend on the sailing.

The Exploring Galápagos itinerary aboard National Geographic Endeavour II and the newly-launched National Geographic Gemini will help young travellers explore the islands that inspired Darwin’s theory of evolution, collect plankton for microscopic study, observe sea lions while snorkelling, and hike across black-sand beaches and lush highlands.

Families on the cruise line’s Alaska's Inside Passage sailing will explore fjords, come face to face with glaciers and kayak along the coast in search of marine life while learning about whale behaviour and watching for breaching humpbacks and orcas.

There will also be a chance to search for dolphins and sea lions as well as five varieties of whales on National Geographic-Lindblad’s Baja California: Among the Great Whales itinerary.

Kids can also enjoy the excitement of flying over the Drake Passage during an Antartica cruise aboard National Geographic Explorer or National Geographic Orion.

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions is also offering savings of 50 per cent for children and young adults aged 22 and under at the time of sailing on selected 2025 Galápagos departures when booked by 31 August 2025. This offer is exclusive to the UK market.

Natalya Leahy, chief executive of Lindblad Expeditions, said: “We are committed to delivering exceptional enrichment to every guest at every age.

“We see more and more multigenerational families travelling with us every year, and our expanded National Geographic Explorers-in-Training programme is designed to be an engaging educational experience for our young explorers. It is not your standard ‘kids club,’ it is a highly acclaimed, age-appropriate expedition programme for young travellers – and this new name better reflects its essence and our mission.”

