Lionel Messi stopped at Beijing airport over passport mix-up

Fresh off the recent announcement of his next career move, Lionel Messi ran into a problem at Chinese passport control when he attempted to enter the country via Beijing on 11 June.

The Argentine footballer was arriving ahead of a friendly match against Australia, in a repeat of the 2022 World Cup Round of 16 match.

However, as Messi and several of his teammates arrived at the airport, the icon was stopped at border control. Videos circulating online show him surrounded by police officers.

The Daily Mirror reports that local Chinese press claimed that he was stopped over the decision to use his Spanish passport rather than his Argentinian one.

The Barcelona legend was also reportedly quoted as saying “Is Taiwan not China?”, referencing the fact that those travelling on a Spanish passport can enter Taiwan without a visa; Messi reportedly thought the same rules applied to mainland China.

Messi was required to wait at the airport for an expedited visa, which reportedly took around two hours to be issued before he was let into the country.

Hundreds of fans waiting around the airport then finally got a glimpse of the sporting legend, with dozens of people seen wearing shirts with his name on the back.

Many will be heading to the match against Australia, which takes place on 15 June at the Workers’ Stadium.

This trip marks Messi’s seventh visit to China, and is a return to Beijing, where he won a gold medal at the 2008 Olympics.

Looking to the future, the World Cup winner will join Inter Miami – a franchise co-owned by David Beckham – next month when his contract with PSG expires. Having rejected offers from Saudi Arabia and Barcelona, he could make his first appearance on 8 July against DC United.