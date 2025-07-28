Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Airports across the European Union (EU) are finally set to scrap the 100ml liquid restrictions for passengers – but there’s a catch.

The constraint was due to be scrapped last summer, but a European Commission (EC) ruling kept it in place temporarily.

Now, aviation hubs with advanced scanners will allow passengers to carry wine, olive oil, perfume and other liquids in containers of up to two litres.

Participating airports include travel hotspots such as Berlin, Rome, Amsterdam and Milan, with more expected to follow.

While many major airports already have the advanced scanners, not all do, including London’s Heathrow. It would cost the airport £1.04bn to install the equipment.

There will be no mandatory requirement for airports to implement the new technology and it will be the decision of individual facilities to purchase the scanners.

Consequently, the new ruling could cause confusion for passengers departing from an airport with the scanners, but returning home via an airport without them. In this instance, only 100ml would be allowed in the hand luggage on the return flight.

The scanners use computed tomography (CT) to scan luggage with increased accuracy.

Their introduction also means passengers will no longer have to remove other items from cabin baggage, such as laptops and tablets, further streamlining the security process.

The major change was first reported by Italian news outlet Corriere della Sera and confirmed by the European Commission, with the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) set to green light the move imminently.

European Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen told The Independent that they were expecting the ruling to be confirmed “in the next [few] days.”

“Once individual manufacturer’s airport equipment passes tests and gets ECAC approval, it can receive the EU Stamp, permitting the screening of liquids of larger than 100ml.

“After receiving this approval, the equipment may be deployed for use at airports.”

The Independent has approached the ECAC for comment.

The news mirrors the recent decision by Birmingham and Edinburgh airports to remove the 100ml liquid restriction, while other UK airports still enforce the limit.

Under existing rules, hand luggage liquids must be packed in containers carrying no more than 100ml, with some exceptions for baby products and medicines.

Travellers are being advised to check the current rules from both their departing and return airports before travelling.

