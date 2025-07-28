100ml liquid restriction set to be scrapped across European airports – but there’s a catch
Not all airports have the new scanners that enable relaxed restrictions, including London Heathrow
Airports across the European Union (EU) are finally set to scrap the 100ml liquid restrictions for passengers – but there’s a catch.
The constraint was due to be scrapped last summer, but a European Commission (EC) ruling kept it in place temporarily.
Now, aviation hubs with advanced scanners will allow passengers to carry wine, olive oil, perfume and other liquids in containers of up to two litres.
Participating airports include travel hotspots such as Berlin, Rome, Amsterdam and Milan, with more expected to follow.
While many major airports already have the advanced scanners, not all do, including London’s Heathrow. It would cost the airport £1.04bn to install the equipment.
There will be no mandatory requirement for airports to implement the new technology and it will be the decision of individual facilities to purchase the scanners.
Consequently, the new ruling could cause confusion for passengers departing from an airport with the scanners, but returning home via an airport without them. In this instance, only 100ml would be allowed in the hand luggage on the return flight.
The scanners use computed tomography (CT) to scan luggage with increased accuracy.
Their introduction also means passengers will no longer have to remove other items from cabin baggage, such as laptops and tablets, further streamlining the security process.
The major change was first reported by Italian news outlet Corriere della Sera and confirmed by the European Commission, with the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) set to green light the move imminently.
European Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen told The Independent that they were expecting the ruling to be confirmed “in the next [few] days.”
“Once individual manufacturer’s airport equipment passes tests and gets ECAC approval, it can receive the EU Stamp, permitting the screening of liquids of larger than 100ml.
“After receiving this approval, the equipment may be deployed for use at airports.”
The Independent has approached the ECAC for comment.
The news mirrors the recent decision by Birmingham and Edinburgh airports to remove the 100ml liquid restriction, while other UK airports still enforce the limit.
Under existing rules, hand luggage liquids must be packed in containers carrying no more than 100ml, with some exceptions for baby products and medicines.
Travellers are being advised to check the current rules from both their departing and return airports before travelling.
