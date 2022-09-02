Forget Tinder – Europe’s biggest matchmaking festival returns to tiny Irish town

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A matchmaking festival in a small town on the west coast of Ireland has made its comeback after it was cancelled two years in a row.

The annual festival has been held in the rural spa town of Lisdoonvarna for 165 years but was paused during the years of the Covid pandemic.

Up to 60,000 people typically attend the event over the month that it’s held. The website says it attracts people of all ages – from 18 to 80 – but makes specific mention of “lonely farmers”.

Its numbers could be boosted by tech-weary singletons dreaming of real-life sparks with a special someone, as dating app fatigue appears to be firmly taking hold.

During the festivities, matchmaker Willie Daly – armed with his “lucky book” of profiles – operates mainly out of The Matchmaker Bar in the town centre in the hope of bringing couples together.

He has been doing the job for 50 years, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather before him to help “shy farmers pluck up the courage to meet a suitable lady,” according to the festival’s website.

Mr Daly – who is handing down his matchmaking skills to his own children – is lauded for being instrumental in thousands of marriages.

The website says: “With over 3,000 marriages to date, you could say Daly is good at his job. Or blame it on the setting, where the matchmaker’s sprinkled spells have an even better chance to take hold.

“After all, it’s easy in the gorgeous Irish countryside to get nudged into a wee chat, followed by a sojourn to the dance floor.”

Mr Daly’s book of profiles is about 150 years old and it’s rumoured that someone who touches it will be married within six months – or relive their honeymoon period if they’re already married.

Success is never guaranteed in love and attraction, but the festival could offer a fun break even if cupid misses his shot.

On most days during the festival, the “craic” lasts until about 11 am the next day and country music performers and DJs play live in a number of venues across the town.

The website says: “The dancing, mingling, and drinking is all a bit of fun, but it’s the love matching that’s still the main draw.”

Those looking for relaxation and romance can also enjoy the town’s mineral and sulphur-rich spa water.

Lisdoonvarna’s matchmaking festival takes place from 2 to 30 September.

A spin-off LGBT festival called The Outing is set to take place on the weekend of 10-12 February 2023.