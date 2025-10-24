European airport shuts after smuggler balloons enter airspace
Some 30 flights and more than 4,000 passengers were affected
Lithuania has threatened to close its border with Belarus if smuggler balloons enter from the neighbouring country again.
The European Union member state resumed flights at Vilnius Airport and reopened crossings with Belarus on Wednesday following closures overnight when smuggler balloons entered the capital city's airspace, the National Crisis Management Centre (NCMC) said.
"If such major crossings of balloons over our border are repeated, we will react immediately and close our border with Belarus," Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene said on Wednesday.
“We will make no concessions to Belarus.”
She did not say how long such a closure would last.
About a dozen of the balloons were found on the ground, and four people were arrested, authorities said.
Some 30 flights and more than 4,000 passengers were affected when dozens of helium weather balloons drifted towards the airport late on Tuesday. Lithuania shut both border crossings with Belarus, an ally of Russia, after the incidents.
The NCMC said it was the second time this month that balloons carrying contraband cigarettes from Belarus had interrupted air traffic in Vilnius, which is located 30 km (20 miles) from the border.
European aviation has repeatedly been thrown into chaos in recent weeks by drone sightings and incursions, including at airports in Copenhagen, Munich and the Baltic region.
Russia has denied responsibility for the incidents.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments